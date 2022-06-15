Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash in Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in the Highlands are appealing for information about a crash which left a motorcyclist fighting for his life.

The 39-year-old man suffered what is described as “life-threatening injuries” after an incident on the A836 road in Caithness.

The crash, which happened about about 3.15pm on Tuesday at Quarryside, Castletown, involved the man’s BMW R1100 motorcycle and a Skoda Karoq vehicle.

The injured motorcyclist was initially taken to Caithness General Hospital but was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he is being treated.

The driver and passengers of the car were not injured.

The road was closed for about eight hours to allow for crash investigation work to take place and for recovery of the vehicles.

Sergeant Ewan Calder, of Police Scotland, said: “At this time, we are continuing with enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage that may help with our enquiries to get in touch.”