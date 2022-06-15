Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash in Highlands

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 11:19 am
Police are appealing for information about a crash which left a motorcyclist fighting for his life (Joe Giddens PA)
Police in the Highlands are appealing for information about a crash which left a motorcyclist fighting for his life.

The 39-year-old man suffered what is described as “life-threatening injuries” after an incident on the A836 road in Caithness.

The crash, which happened about about 3.15pm on Tuesday at Quarryside, Castletown, involved the man’s BMW R1100 motorcycle and a Skoda Karoq vehicle.

The injured motorcyclist was initially taken to Caithness General Hospital but was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he is being treated.

The driver and passengers of the car were not injured.

The road was closed for about eight hours to allow for crash investigation work to take place and for recovery of the vehicles.

Sergeant Ewan Calder, of Police Scotland, said: “At this time, we are continuing with enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage that may help with our enquiries to get in touch.”

