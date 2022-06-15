Ukrainian opera singer launches Refugee Festival Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Ukrainian opera singer is among the performers launching Scotland’s festival dedicated to those who have had to flee conflict.

Refugee Festival Scotland takes place each year and is a celebration of the many ways refugees contribute to the country’s cultural scene through food, drink, music, dance, language and art.

Much of the programme includes contributions from artists and performers who came to Scotland seeking refuge and the communities that have welcomed them.

Oksana Mavrodii, a soprano singer from Ukraine and deputy conductor of the Glasgow Male Philharmonic Choir, has organised fundraising concerts to support people affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

She is working with the Scottish Refugee Council and local communities to support those fleeing the conflict.

“When I heard about Refugee Festival Scotland, I wanted to get involved,” she said.

“During the hard times, it’s important to stand up and use your voice.

“Being a musician, music is the best way for me to do that and the festival is a really great platform.”

At the festival she will perform alongside concert pianist Iryna Melnychenko, who recently arrived in Glasgow from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

The pair will be joined by T2 Trainspotting actor Thierry Mabonga, who came to Scotland when he was eight after escaping the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo with his family.

Oksana Mavrodii has organised fundraising concerts to support people affected by the war in her native Ukraine (Paul Chappells/PA)

“I arrived not speaking a word of English, so I can understand the struggles of having to move country and start again,” he said.

“You’re not in control of where you come from but you are in control of how you respond to that.

“Being part of two cultures can be complex, but it’s made me into the person I am today.”

Ms Mavroddi, who has worked with children fleeing Syria, said she has noticed many Ukrainians becoming part of Scotland’s refugee community.

For her, though, some of her family, including her father, are still in Ukraine.

“It’s surreal,” she said.

2 DAYS TO GO: From music and dance to art exhibitions, film screening, nature walks and family-friendly picnics, Refugee Festival Scotland has something for everyone. Join from 17-26 June for a joyful celebration of refugee arts and culture#RefugeeFestScot pic.twitter.com/r9YYOkUQao — Scottish Refugee Council 🧡 (@scotrefcouncil) June 15, 2022

“I don’t think anyone expects to find themselves in that situation.

“The response from people in Scotland has been amazing, though. You don’t need to ask twice. It’s been positively overwhelming.”

Scottish Refugee Council chief executive Sabir Zazai said: “This has been a year of terrible stories.

“War in Ukraine, unrest in Afghanistan, families stranded and separated by bureaucracy, Rwandan detention centres and people left with no option but to risk their lives on dangerous journeys in a desperate bid to reach a place of safety.

“But there are other, happier stories, and these are the ones that Refugee Festival Scotland aims to tell.

“Stories of friendship, resilience, hope and new beginnings.

“So, please join us for this exciting programme of events, make new friends, have fun, and show the world that Scotland welcomes refugees.”