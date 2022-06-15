Married GP sentenced to four years for raping woman he met via Tinder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Married GP sentenced to four years for raping woman he met via Tinder

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 1:43 pm
GP Manesh Gill was jailed for four years when he appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
GP Manesh Gill was jailed for four years when he appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A doctor who raped a woman he met through Tinder has been sentenced to four years in jail.

Manesh Gill, 39, met his victim after setting up an account on the dating app under the name of Mike.

Prosecutors said while the Edinburgh GP had presented himself as a “responsible medic”, the “truth was very different” and he had abused the woman’s trust in a “most heinous way”.

The married doctor met the woman at a hotel in Stirling in December 2018 and persuaded her to come to his room after telling her the public toilets were out of order.

After having a drink in his room, she lapsed in and out of consciousness – with a jury finding Gill guilty of raping the woman while she was incapable of controlling her movements or providing consent.

The married doctor met his victim after setting up a profile on the dating app Tinder (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking after he was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh, Fraser Gibson, Scotland’s procurator fiscal for high court sexual offences, said: “Manesh Gill abused the trust of a young woman in the most heinous way.

“He presented himself as a respectable medic but the truth was very different. His criminal behaviour has been ended by today’s sentence.”

Mr Robertson praised the woman for helping to convict Gill, saying: “The woman’s bravery in reporting this crime and assisting prosecution is commendable.  Her determination and courage brought Gill to justice.

“We would urge any victim of similar offending to come forward and report it. They can be assured that the Crown is entirely committed to the effective prosecution of such crimes.”

Gill was also added to the Sex Offenders Register.

