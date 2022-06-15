Girl, seven, injured by discarded needle in playpark

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A seven-year-old girl has been injured by a used needle which was discarded in a playpark.

The uncapped needle had been left in the grass at the play area off Corserine Terrace in Bellsbank, East Ayrshire.

The child came into contact with it while playing there at around 7pm on Tuesday June 14.

She was taken to University Hospital Ayr for treatment and was then discharged.

We are appealing for information after a child was injured by a needle at a playpark in Bellsbank. The seven-year-old girl was injured while she was playing at the park off Corserine Terrace around 7pm on Tuesday, 14 June Full appeal: https://t.co/a9f23MImHW pic.twitter.com/hob0HKHTFw — East Ayrshire Police (@AyrshireEPolice) June 15, 2022

Chief Inspector Nathan Calderwood said: “Leaving a used needle in a playpark like this is an incredibly reckless and irresponsible act and inquiries into the incident are now ongoing.

“My officers will be present within the community to provide reassurance and I would ask that you speak with them regarding any concerns you have.

“East Ayrshire Council has been contacted and the playpark has been thoroughly checked and cleaned.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward and speak to police by calling 101, quoting incident 2998 of 14 June or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”