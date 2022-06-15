13 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Scotland By Press Association June 15, 2022, 8:52 pm (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Thirteen cases of monkeypox have now been reported in Scotland, public health officials say. Public Health Scotland (PHS) confirmed on Tuesday that the cases had been identified in laboratories. It is understood the majority of cases are among adults known to be gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men (GBMSM) and report recent European travel within 21 days of experiencing symptoms. PHS said it has not identified a common link among the cases but investigations are continuing. Individuals are receiving care and contact tracing is continuing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Pride events ‘can spread public health messages about monkeypox’ Chronic pain waiting list grew by 7.7% in early 2022 Monkeypox cases in the UK reach 470 Legal age for smoking should rise and ‘polluter tax’ must be considered – report