13 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Scotland

Thirteen cases of monkeypox have now been reported in Scotland, public health officials say.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) confirmed on Tuesday that the cases had been identified in laboratories.

It is understood the majority of cases are among adults known to be gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men (GBMSM) and report recent European travel within 21 days of experiencing symptoms.

PHS said it has not identified a common link among the cases but investigations are continuing.

Individuals are receiving care and contact tracing is continuing.