Covid deaths almost double in a week, figures show

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 11:50 am
There were 38 deaths in Scotland in the week ending June 12 where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate (PA)
Covid-related deaths in Scotland in the second week of June were almost double the number from the previous week, new figures show.

Data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows 38 fatalities where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate were registered in the week ending Sunday June 12.

That was up by 18 from the previous week’s total, NRS noted.

It means there have now been 14,858 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Covid deaths were registered in 21 of Scotland’s 32 local authority areas in the week ending June 12 – with North Lanarkshire and Perth and Kinross both having four fatalities.

Of those who died, 25 were aged 75 or above, 11 were 65-74, and two were under 65.

Thirty-two of the 38 deaths took place in hospitals, five occurred in care homes, and one person died either at home or in an another non-institutional setting.

NRS data also shows that in more than nine out of 10 deaths involving Covid between March 2020 and May 2022, the person concerned had a pre-existing condition.

This was the case in 93% of the 14,831 deaths involving Covid-19 over the period – with almost a quarter of the people who died having had dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

Meanwhile, 1,191 deaths from all causes were registered in Scotland in the week ending June 12 – 126 more than the five-year average for this week.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “It is important to note that registered deaths will be higher than expected in week 23 due to bank holidays in week 22 causing fewer registrations that week.”

