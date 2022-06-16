Researchers win £1.9m to look at wasting syndrome ‘from head to toe’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Researchers win £1.9m to look at wasting syndrome ‘from head to toe’

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 2:03 pm
Dr David Lewis, who leads a team of researchers at the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute in Glasgow (Cancer Research UK/PA)
Scientists are set to receive £1.9 million to help explore the causes of a debilitating wasting disease many experience in the later stages of cancer.

Cachexia is a wasting syndrome, characterised by poor appetite and extensive weight loss from both skeletal muscle and fatty tissue, which is not well understood.

But now scientists in Glasgow have been given funding to help learn more about the wasting syndrome which will see them use state-of-the-art technologies to look at metabolic changes in the body as they develop.

Dr David Lewis, who leads the research team of cancer imaging experts at the city’s Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute, said new technologies available brought an “unprecedented opportunity to image total-body metabolic rewiring during cachexia”.

“This means we can now image the whole patient from head to toe so we can see cross talk between different organs that was not possible before,” he said.

Dr Lewis will join Dr Oliver Maddocks, of the University of Glasgow, who will work with the Cancer Cachexia Action Network to explore the underpinning mechanisms behind cancer cachexia.

The wasting syndrome is a complex problem which involves changes in the way the body uses proteins, carbohydrates and fat.

Those suffering may also burn calories faster than usual and often lose muscle and fat as well.

People with early stage cancers don’t usually get cachexia, but up to eight in 10 with advanced cancer develop some degree of the syndrome.

Not only will these imaging methods offer new insights into the causes of cachexia, but they will provide ways to identify and characterise cachexia early, offering the best chance of managing the condition effectively.

It is hoped that further research can help develop new treatments to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and set the standard for cachexia management around the world.

The £1.9m funding has been handed out by Cancer Grand Challenges, a research initiative co-founded by Cancer Research UK and the National Cancer Institute in the US, which aims to encourage the world’s leading researchers to tackle the toughest challenges faced by cancer patients.

