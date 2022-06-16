30% of Scots lonelier than a year ago – despite Covid restrictions easing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
30% of Scots lonelier than a year ago – despite Covid restrictions easing

By Press Association
June 17, 2022, 12:02 am
30% of Scots are lonelier than they were a year ago, despite Covid restrictions easing, a survey has found. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Almost a third of Scots feel lonelier than they did this time last year, despite the easing of Covid restrictions.

A YouGov survey, carried out for the British Red Cross, found this was the case for 30% of people.

It comes as the charity warned that the rising cost of living could lead to greater social isolation.

More than four fifths (84%) of those questioned agreed loneliness is still a problem, even though Covid restrictions have eased – with almost three fifths of people (59%) saying they sometimes, often or always feel lonely,

Nearly nine of 10 (89%) of those surveyed agreed that the rising cost of living will make people lonelier – with more than half (53%) saying they are now restricting how much they socialise because of increasing costs.

A total of 1,000 adults across Scotland were questioned for the poll, with the research taking place between June 9-13.

The findings were released during Loneliness Awareness Week, with Kenneth Watt – policy and public affairs manager with the British Red Cross – stating: “Too many people are lonely in Scotland, and this has only got worse since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“These latest findings show that the rising cost of living is also leading to greater social isolation.”

While he said that “everybody can get lonely”, Mr Watt added that there were “many simple steps to better protect people” from this.

He said the British Red Cross was “committed to ensuring that people have somewhere to turn to” as he said: “Now is the time to think about the kind of society we want to become as we face these challenges and emerge from them on the other side.

“It is vital that support is targeted at the most vulnerable and that further efforts are made to ensure all of us enjoy those quality human connections that enrich our lives.”

Dr Jess Sussmann, policy lead at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, said: “This important research by the British Red Cross, comes as no surprise.

“The pandemic and coming out of it, has caused a considerable amount of loneliness within vulnerable groups and as a society we’re now having to deal with the many problems which come from the cost-of-living crisis.

“It’s important that we all work together to tackle this problem.

“There is a range of support available including self-help apps and support groups, if you or a loved one is worried about loneliness and its impact on your mental health.

“During Loneliness Awareness Week, we’d urge people to seek help urgently and talk to others if you’re feeling down or vulnerable.”

Anyone aged 18 or over in Scotland who is struggling with loneliness or social isolation can contact the British Red Cross’ Connecting With You service on 0300 30 36 077 between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

