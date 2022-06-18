ScotRail says ‘most’ trains will not run on strike days, as RMT confirms action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ScotRail says ‘most’ trains will not run on strike days, as RMT confirms action

By Press Association
June 18, 2022, 3:00 pm
ScotRail confirmed that most of its services will not run on strike days next week. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rail operator ScotRail has confirmed most of its services will not run next week when rail workers take part in a series of strikes.

The RMT union announced earlier on Saturday that the action will go ahead after talks failed to resolve a row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Network Rail staff across the UK, such as signal operators, will strike on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday – with ScotRail already having warned it will only be able to operate a limited service on five routes.

Those are all in the central belt, with the action leaving vast parts of Scotland without any train services at all.

Final services on the five routes that will operate will “depart well before 1830” on strike days, ScotRail said, urging travellers to plan ahead for the disruption.

The operator added: “Customers on all routes other than those outlined above should be aware they will not be able to travel on a ScotRail service on June 21, 23 & 25.”

Confirmation of the strike action came as bosses in the hospitality sector said they had “lot of concerns” in the sector about the financial impact of industrial action.

UK Hospitality said across the UK the impact could amount to an “economic hit of more than a billion pounds” when the impact on the tourism, leisure and theatre sector was considered.

Meanwhile, hotels in Scotland have told how they are already being hit by cancellations ahead of the strikes.

Bosses at the Moor of Rannoch hotel and restaurant in highland Perthshire tweeted that they had suffered “mass cancellations” because of the RMT action.

With 70% of its customers travelling by train to the remote beauty spot, they said they had “lost almost all of our bookings” for the week.

Leon Thompson of UK Hospitality Scotland said there was a “lot of concern in the sector right now about the financial impact” of the action.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme that businesses such as bars, restaurants and hotels were “still living with the financial shadow of Covid” and had been “grappling” with the lack of late-night train services in Scotland as a result of the temporary timetable brought in following a separate dispute with train drivers.

Mr Thompson said: “I have got member businesses saying they are already taking cancellations, hotels are saying people are cancelling their trips, cancelling their stays, even for this weekend, because of the disruption next week.

“There is a lot of concern in the sector right now about the financial impact this is already having and will continue to have when we get to next week.”

He continued: “Businesses are still living with the financial shadow of Covid, they desperately need to trade and be able to trade at their optimum level. They are experiencing rising costs on their utilities and across the board with supplies as well.

“It is absolutely imperative they are able to trade at full capacity in order to keep going.

“A lot of visitors use the train to travel around and any disruption just puts people off and they are just going to change their plans.”

He added that after “two years of lockdowns and restricted trading” this has been “the first full summer businesses will have had to be open and welcome businesses and guests”.

“Having industrial action on our railways is really just going to hold our businesses back,” he said.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that “despite the best efforts of our negotiators no viable settlements to the disputes have been created” in talks with Network Rail.

As a result, Mr Lynch said: “We are confirming that the strike action scheduled to take place on June 21, 23 and 25 will go ahead.”

