National clinical director tests positive for Covid-19 as cases rise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s national clinical director, Jason Leitch, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Leitch shared a photo of his positive test on Twitter and urged others to “be careful”.

He said: “Well, it finally got me for the first time.

“Global and Scottish cases are rising. Be careful everyone. I’ll be following the recommended guidance and hoping for a short, easy course. I’m very glad I’m fully vaccinated.”

Well, it finally got me for the first time. Global and Scottish cases are rising. Be careful everyone. I’ll be following the recommended guidance and hoping for a short, easy course. I’m very glad I’m fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/cydk6jIiVx — Jason Leitch (@jasonleitch) June 18, 2022

It comes after Professor Rowland Kao, an epidemiology expert from Edinburgh University, said Covid infection rates could be “substantially higher” than the one in 30 people estimated to have the virus in Scotland.

According to figures from Public Health Scotland, released on Wednesday, there were 1,703 positive cases of Covid in Scotland, up 44.5% from the previous week.

Experts believe two new strains of the Omicron virus are responsible for the increase in cases.

There has also been an increase in the number of people requiring hospital treatment for Covid-19 this week – 748 people were in hospital compared with 716 last week.