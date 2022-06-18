Witnesses sought after woman ‘may have fallen’ from moving vehicle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have appealed for witnesses who may have seen a woman fall from a moving vehicle in the early hours of Saturday.

A 48-year-old woman was found injured on the A701 at St Ann’s in Dumfries and Galloway at about 1.45am.

She was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary where she is in a critical condition.

Anyone who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police.

Detective Inspector Craig Nicolson said: “It’s vital we find out exactly how this woman has come to be injured and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

“Despite this happening in the early hours, we know there were other vehicles on the road and there were people coming and going from the location of last weekend’s Eden Festival site.

“I would ask anyone who was in, or has dash-cam footage of, the area between midnight and 2.30am to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0336 of 18 June, 2022.”