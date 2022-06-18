Humza Yousaf urges those eligible to come forward for spring booster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Those who have not yet had their spring Covid booster are being urged to come forward.

Additional vaccinations have been offered to people over 75 or those aged over 12 who have underlying health conditions.

Clinics are open until June 30 and anyone in these groups can book online or call the national vaccination helpline to book an appointment.

Some health boards are also operating drop-in clinics and details can be found on their websites.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I am pleased so many people have come forward for their spring booster, which provides important extra protection for our most vulnerable groups.

“Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus. However, the degree of protection offered wanes over time.

“We are seeing higher numbers of infections across our communities at the moment which is why booster vaccination is needed to maintain the best protection against Covid-19 for those at highest risk of severe effects from the virus.

“Almost 90% of over-75s and around two thirds of those who are aged over 12 and are immunosuppressed have already taken up the offer of a spring booster and if you have missed yours for any reason then you can rearrange it online at NHS Inform or by calling the helpline on 0800 030 8013 seven days a week between 8am and 8pm.

“We continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”