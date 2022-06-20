Man charged after body found at property on Orkney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested after the body of a second man was found at a property on Orkney.

The body of the 21-year-old man was discovered at an address on Marengo Road on the island at about 7.35am on Sunday.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He has been detained in custody and will appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.