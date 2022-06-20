Man charged after body found at property on Orkney By Press Association June 20, 2022, 8:28 pm A man will appear in court on Tuesday (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been arrested after the body of a second man was found at a property on Orkney. The body of the 21-year-old man was discovered at an address on Marengo Road on the island at about 7.35am on Sunday. A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He has been detained in custody and will appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Tuesday. A police spokesman said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Eight fines issued and one charged after unofficial car meet on Aberdeen Beach Boulevard Man, 49, due in court after death in Orkney Man, 28, charged after more than £24,000 worth of heroin seized in Lerwick Two men charged following break-in at B&M store in Elgin