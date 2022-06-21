Monkeypox cases in Scotland increase to 18, figures show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Confirmed monkeypox cases in Scotland have now risen to 18, health officials have confirmed.

An update from Public Health Scotland said this was the total of as of noon on Sunday.

It added that the majority of cases were amongst adults known to be gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men (GBMSM) and who also reported recent European travel.

Public Health Scotland said that so far “the majority of cases in the UK have been in men age 20 to 50”.

It noted that the illness “appears to be generally mild and not life-threatening” with no reported deaths in the UK to date.