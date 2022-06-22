Thousands of low-income households in Glasgow to receive £105 gift cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands of low-income households in Glasgow to receive £105 gift cards

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 3:14 pm
Glasgow City Council is to give around 85,000 low-income households pre-paid gift cards worth £105 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Glasgow City Council is to give around 85,000 low-income households pre-paid gift cards worth £105 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s largest local authority is to give out gift cards worth more than £100 in a move aimed at addressing the cost-of-living crisis and helping businesses in the wake of Covid.

Around 85,000 low-income households in Glasgow will receive one of the cards, worth £105, under the scheme, which is being funded with almost £9.5 million of Scottish Government cash.

People will be able to use them in 780 businesses across the city which have registered to accept the cards, and Glasgow City Council leaders hope to encourage more firms to sign up.

Council leader Susan Aitken said the scheme will benefit both individuals and local businesses (Jane Barlow/PA)

The council will use data on which residents are eligible for a council tax reduction to determine who will receive the pre-paid cards.

These are then expected to be sent out to people in July, with the council stressing those eligible will be sent a card without having to apply.

Speaking about the initiative, which was approved by the council on Wednesday, leader Susan Aitken said: “The gift cards will give city businesses a much-needed lift following two years of the pandemic and the resulting impact on trade.

“But they also allow us to support tens of thousands of low-income households and individuals with practical assistance, something we hope can make a positive difference to them during the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

“While the number of businesses signed up to the scheme continues to grow, we’re still encouraging as many as possible – especially small and medium-sized companies – to sign up. We want local high streets across every one of Glasgow’s communities to benefit from this measure.”

