Thousands of low-income households in Glasgow to receive £105 gift cards

Scotland’s largest local authority is to give out gift cards worth more than £100 in a move aimed at addressing the cost-of-living crisis and helping businesses in the wake of Covid.

Around 85,000 low-income households in Glasgow will receive one of the cards, worth £105, under the scheme, which is being funded with almost £9.5 million of Scottish Government cash.

People will be able to use them in 780 businesses across the city which have registered to accept the cards, and Glasgow City Council leaders hope to encourage more firms to sign up.

Council leader Susan Aitken said the scheme will benefit both individuals and local businesses (Jane Barlow/PA)

The council will use data on which residents are eligible for a council tax reduction to determine who will receive the pre-paid cards.

These are then expected to be sent out to people in July, with the council stressing those eligible will be sent a card without having to apply.

Speaking about the initiative, which was approved by the council on Wednesday, leader Susan Aitken said: “The gift cards will give city businesses a much-needed lift following two years of the pandemic and the resulting impact on trade.

“But they also allow us to support tens of thousands of low-income households and individuals with practical assistance, something we hope can make a positive difference to them during the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

“While the number of businesses signed up to the scheme continues to grow, we’re still encouraging as many as possible – especially small and medium-sized companies – to sign up. We want local high streets across every one of Glasgow’s communities to benefit from this measure.”