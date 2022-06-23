Officers use What3Words app in attempt to find sexual assault suspect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Officers use What3Words app in attempt to find sexual assault suspect

By Press Association
June 23, 2022, 6:30 pm
Officers use location from What3Words app to help them trace a sexual assault suspect (David Cheskin/PA)
Officers are attempting to locate a man who sexually assaulted a female jogger in Dundee by using the What3Words app.

The app divides the world into three-metre squares and gives each one a unique three-word address in order for people to be easily found, particularly in emergencies.

The 33-year-old woman was assaulted at about 7.15pm on Thursday in Dronley Woods in the Birkhill area of the city.

Police said due to the rural location, they are using the What3Words app to plot various persons and vehicles within the area at the time, with the assault taking place at quite.imprinted.bronzes next to two old school benches and overlooking a cow field.

The suspect has been described as a white man, around 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair and a ginger straggly beard.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark top and bottoms.

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente, from the Specialist Crime Division, said: “Although this is a rural location, Dronley woods is often used by dog walkers and runners and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward and speak to officers.”

He added: “We are continuing to review CCTV footage and from our inquiries so far, we are aware that a silver square shaped vehicle was parked in the area at the time.

“We are keen to make contact with the owner of this vehicle who may have vital information surrounding the assault.

“I would ask if you noticed anyone that matches this description or have any information on the assault, please get in contact with police.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3492 of Thursday, 16 June, 2022.

