Demand for more epilepsy nurses as patients face five-month waiting list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Demand for more epilepsy nurses as patients face five-month waiting list

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 12:04 am
A call has been made for more epilepsy specialist nurses after a new report found their workload is potentially reaching unmanageable levels (Peter Byrne/PA)
A call has been made for more epilepsy specialist nurses after a new report found their workload is potentially reaching unmanageable levels (Peter Byrne/PA)

Calls have been made for more epilepsy specialist nurses (ESN) after research showed their workloads are reaching unmanageable levels, with patients waiting up to five months to be seen.

Epilepsy affects one in 97 people, which is about 55,000 people in Scotland.

A report, by Epilepsy Consortium Scotland (ECS), looked at the relationship between these specialist nurses and patients based on six discussions with ESNs and another six with individuals who had received support from an ESN during the Covid pandemic.

It found patients described ESNs as “a lifeline”, and commented on how they have a positive impact on their mental health and help reduce anxiety, particularly around potential changes to medication.

But the report also noted nurses said their current workloads are “potentially unmanageable” and they “do not feel like they are constantly in control of their work”.

Participants described large caseloads of up to 3,500 patients for one or two ESNs, and highlighted a five-month patient waiting list for clinics.

The report also warned that people living with epilepsy in rural areas may face additional barriers to accessing support.

In light of the findings, ECS has called for an increase of ESNs across Scotland to ensure their support is more accessible to patients.

Lesslie Young, chief executive of Epilepsy Scotland and founder of ECS, said: “Epilepsy Specialist Nurses provide a lifeline service for people with epilepsy, and this report highlights the incredible contribution they make.

“Meanwhile, nurses said their current workloads feel potentially unmanageable and they regularly work beyond their contracted hours.

“They also said this was already an issue prior to the pandemic, and has continued to increase at pace over the past two years.

“ESNs play a vital role, and we would like to see numbers increased so people with epilepsy in every part of Scotland can access their support.”

Dave McTernan, from Edinburgh, was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 17.

At first, the 55-year-old, who worked in hospitality before becoming a support worker, said the diagnosis was a huge shock for him and that he knew very little about the condition.

“I had learned about my main triggers which are alcohol, stress, and tiredness, and adapted my life to manage these.

“I eventually left hospitality and pursued my new dream career as a support worker.

“I worked with adults that had various needs and loved my career.

“I made it to senior support worker until approximately 10 years ago my seizures increased in quantity, and I began to have them most days.

“I eventually had to stop working altogether and it seemed that epilepsy yet again had changed my life.”

Mr McTernan said his epilepsy has proven to be medication-resistant and described every day as “a lottery”.

“I get no warning when a seizure is coming, and this causes a huge amount of anxiety,” he said.

“I don’t often go out alone and when I go it’s very local to home; I can’t use a bath for fear of drowning; and can no longer cook on a conventional cooker.”

He added: “My ESN has literally been a lifesaver and not only was able to give me great information about epilepsy and, in particular, my own seizures, and has provided an all-round care package.

“Knowing that there is someone only a phone call away who understands and has the knowledge and skills to help is comforting, and helps to remove a lot of anxiety around living with this condition.”

One ESN working in NHS Scotland said: “Clinical nurse specialists have attempted to prioritise their patients’ safety under extremely demanding circumstances.

“We have striven to maintain contact and embraced new ways of practice to accommodate this – perhaps to the detriment of our own workload, which continues to increase, coupled with supporting the staff shortages in the hospitals.

“Our services are continually stretched beyond our control.

“This has been raised and should be addressed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal