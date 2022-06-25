Motorcyclist, 48, dies in fatal road crash near A83

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motorcyclist, 48, dies in fatal road crash near A83

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 12:55 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash (Jane Barlow/PA)
A 48-year-old man has died following a fatal road crash between a motorbike and a lorry near the A83.

A 48-year-old man has died following a fatal road crash between a motorbike and a lorry near the A83.

The incident, which happened at around 2pm on Monday June 20 on the A815 near its junction with the A83, to the south of Cairndow in Argyll and Bute, involved a black Yamaha FZS1000 motorbike and a blue Volvo FH540 lorry.

Emergency services attended the scene where the male motorcyclist was tragically pronounced dead on arrival.

The road was closed for around four hours while officers conducted a full collision investigation.

Sergeant Douglas Scott, of Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died in this crash and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened or a group of motorcyclists travelling north on the A815 prior to the crash to get in touch.

“I would urge anyone who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact officers.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1853 of June 20.

