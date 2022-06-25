Demand for advice up 61% in last year as energy prices soared

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Demand for advice up 61% in last year as energy prices soared

By Press Association
June 26, 2022, 12:01 am
Citizens Advice Scotland has said the demand for energy advice is not set to slow down any time soon (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Demand for advice on energy has increased 61% since last year, Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) has said.

The organisation’s data report for May shows its network has seen a continuous rise in the number of people seeking guidance as households face another increase in energy prices.

Experts have predicted the energy price cap could rise by a further £1,000 in October, which would see annual bills hitting nearly £3,000.

CAS also reported a 21% increase in requests for advice on finance and charitable support – of which a significant proportion will be food bank referrals – and 47% growth in demand for online advice regarding work when compared to May 2021.

Stephanie Millar, social justice spokeswoman at CAS, said it is unlikely the need for advice will slow down in the near-future, warning a “lasting impact” will result from the cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Millar said: “Across the Citizens Advice network we are now seeing a pattern of big increases in demand for advice around energy compared to last year.

“With estimates this week suggesting another huge rise in the price cap in October, it seems unlikely that demand will slow down any time soon.

“The package of support announced in May will offer some respite, but we should be clear that this autumn, potentially thousands of people could be forced to choose between heating their home and feeding their family.

“There is also the lasting impact of this crisis to consider – the cost-of-living crisis could leave a legacy of debt and poverty for millions across the UK.

“What’s really important is that people seek advice to deal with soaring bills.

“CABs offer free, confidential and impartial advice and can really get results for people.

“We unlocked £147 million for citizens last year and those who saw a gain were on average £4,400 better off. That money could make a huge difference.

“People can also check www.moneymap.scot, which rounds up your online options to cut your costs and boost your income.

“Either way, we’d encourage anyone to see what sort of support is out there for them.”

