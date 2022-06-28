£10,000 reward offered as police hunt suspect over 2007 murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£10,000 reward offered as police hunt suspect over 2007 murder

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 8:38 am
A £10,000 reward is being offered for anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest of Derek Ferguson (Jane Barlow/PA)
A £10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help police track down a man wanted in connection with a murder 15 years ago.

Crimestoppers has increased the reward available for information leading to the arrest of Derek Ferguson.

He is being sought by police in connection with the murder of Thomas Cameron outside a pub in Auchinairn Road in Bishopbriggs on June 28 2007.

An international warrant for Ferguson has been issued in connection with the case.

Officers leading the investigation believe Ferguson may be in Spain, and say he is unlikely to be living under his original name and may no longer speak with a Scottish accent.

Speaking about the case, Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Livingstone said: “Despite 15 years having passed, Police Scotland’s investigation into the murder of Thomas Cameron in 2007 continues.

“Our extensive inquiries have never ceased, which underlines our unwavering commitment to tracking down Derek Ferguson.”

A dedicated website has been set up, where members of the public can send information directly to the inquiry team.

Mr Livingstone said: “We are reiterating our appeal for anyone who has any knowledge of his whereabouts to get in touch with any information which could help us trace him.

“I welcome the offer of the increased reward by Crimestoppers of up to £10,000 for information which leads to his arrest.

“If you know Derek Ferguson or have any information which will help us locate him, please come forward. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be of significant assistance. If you are unsure whether information you know will assist our inquiries, please just share it with us.

“If you don’t want to talk to my investigation team, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

