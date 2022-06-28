Glasgow will return Indian antiquities to ‘rightful owners’ in UK first

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glasgow will be the first UK museum service to return Indian cultural artefacts to the descendants of their rightful owners.

Six of the original artefacts were stolen from temples and shrines in different states in northern India during British colonial rule in the 19th century while a seventh was illegally purchased as a result of theft from the owner.

Glasgow Life museums is working with the High Commission of India in London to return the antiquities and is thought to be a first for a UK museum. All seven objects were gifted to Glasgow museums.

It comes after a delegation from Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) visited the city’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Friday June 24 to discuss the repatriation of Benin bronzes.

Duncan Dornan, left, and Pat Allan, right, greet the Nigerian delegation at Kelvingrove (Alan Harvey/SNS Group/PA)

Professor Abba Isa Tijani, director general of the NCMM, and Babatunde Adebiyi, the NCMM’s Legal Adviser, were invited to the city to discuss the transfer of ownership and future dates for the return of the artefacts.

It was arranged following Glasgow City Council’s approval that 51 items held in museum collections across the city should be returned to Nigeria, India and the Cheyenne River and Oglala Sioux tribes in South Dakota, United States.

Glasgow will return 25 Lakota cultural items that were sold and donated to Glasgow’s museums by George Crager, an interpreter for the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show who visited the city in 1892.

These will be handed back to South Dakota-based descendants of the late Marcella LeBeau, a Lakota elder, politician, nurse and military veteran who died last year.

Some of these objects were taken from the Wounded Knee Massacre site following the battle of December 1890, while others were personal items belonging to named ancestors or are ceremonial artefacts. All of the items embody the belief, history and values of the Oceti Sakowin nation.

The work has been ongoing since it was discovered the Benin bronzes were taken from sacred sites and ceremonial buildings during the British Punitive Expedition of 1897 which saw Britain conquer the historical Kingdom of Benin which was subsequently absorbed into colonial Nigeria.

These had previously been acquired as gifts, bequests and from auction houses.

Duncan Dornan, Head of Museums and Collections at Glasgow Life, which manages the city’s museums, said: “The visit to Glasgow by the NCMM delegation marks an important milestone for the city, as it continues its positive history of repatriation by returning the Benin bronzes to their rightful owners.

“Glasgow Life Museums is committed to being transparent about such artefacts’ origins and how they came into the city’s possession. The meeting with the NCMM delegation presented an opportunity to build on the international relationships we have already developed, and lay solid foundations for the next stages of repatriation.

“By addressing past wrongs, we believe the returns will help to strengthen existing relations with these descendant communities.”

Bailie Annette Christie, Chair of Glasgow Life, said: “It was an honour to host delegates from the NCMM in Glasgow for informative talks on how our city can best support the return of these cherished artefacts.

“Glasgow has led repatriation efforts in the UK since 1998, when the city agreed to hand back the Lakota Sacred Ghost Dance shirt to the Wounded Knee Survivors’ Association.

“We’ve since engaged with partners around the world to find a respectful and constructive outcome for all parties, and this latest round of conversations will play a pivotal part in helping the city to fulfil this agreement.”