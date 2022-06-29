Business confidence in Scotland plummets as inflation pressures hit firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business confidence in Scotland plummets as inflation pressures hit firms

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 12:02 am
New business confidence figures have been revealed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Business confidence in Scotland fell 15 points to 27% in June as rising inflation took its toll, according to a report.

Optimism in the economy also plummeted to 5% – down 47 points on the previous Bank of Scotland report.

However, companies reported higher confidence in their own business prospects month-on-month, up 18 points at 49%, according to the business barometer.

Firms also identified top growth opportunities for the remainder of the year, including investing in their team, at 36%, and entering new markets, 27%.

Some 1,200 businesses are surveyed by the barometer each month as it provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

Fraser Sime, regional director for Scotland at Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking, said: “With inflation continuing to drive up prices, and many firms struggling with supply chain disruption and recruitment challenges, confidence in the Scottish economy has dipped.

“However, confidence figures remain positive overall and it’s great to see businesses planning to invest in their teams and market positions despite this exceptionally challenging economic climate.

“It’s more important than ever for firms to ensure their working capital is in good health to help mitigate any disruption and we’ll remain by the side of Scottish businesses to support them through this period so they can capitalise on growth opportunities in the future.”

UK-wide figures show business confidence fell 10 points during June to 28%, while economy optimism dropped 12 points to 21%.

Paul Gordon, managing director for SME and Mid Corporates at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “This is a challenging time for businesses and we know that there is caution about what lies ahead in the coming months.

““With concerns about a potential economic slowdown, it is important that businesses continue to keep a tight rein on input costs where they can and a close watch on profit margins.

“Seeking advice at a time like this, sooner rather than later, can make all the difference and I would encourage business owners to be proactive and use their support networks, including their bank, to plan ahead.

“At Lloyds we remain by the side of businesses to help them navigate the challenges they face.”

