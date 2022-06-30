Coronavirus deaths rise in weekly update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coronavirus deaths rise in weekly update

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 12:48 pm
Latest coronavirus figures have been published (Victoria Jones/PA)
Latest coronavirus figures have been published (Victoria Jones/PA)

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland rose to 51 in the week to Sunday, according to latest figures.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows that as of June 26, 14,953 deaths in total have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

In the week to Sunday, 51 deaths involving Covid-19 were registered – 10 more than the previous week.

Meanwhile, the latest Public Health Scotland statistical report, published on Wednesday, showed that in the seven days to June 26 there were 14,500 reported Covid-19 cases.

This was 6.6% down on the previous week, when 15,517 were reported.

However the report said that PHS is aware that this week’s figures are likely to be an under-report and cover less than a seven-day period.

It stated: “This is due to a data processing issue since 9am on June 25 2022.”

PHS said that in the week ending June 26, there were on average 1,148 patients in hospital with Covid-19, which was almost a third (32%) up on the previous week, when there were 870.

Twelve people were admitted to intensive care units (ICU), nine down on the week ending June 19 when 21 people were admitted to ICU.

