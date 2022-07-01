Delay announced to Scottish Hospitals Inquiry hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Delay announced to Scottish Hospitals Inquiry hearing

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 2:38 pm Updated: July 1, 2022, 4:08 pm
The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry has already heard from the families of patients at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
A delay to hearings for the inquiry investigating issues at two of Scotland’s newest hospitals is “disappointing”, Labour said.

Party health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie spoke out after it was confirmed that the next round of hearings for the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry had been postponed.

Lord Brodie, who is chairing the inquiry, is “determined that the postponement to hearings will be as short as possible”, a statement on its website said.

Scottish ministers announced the inquiry in the wake of deaths linked to infections at Glasgow’s flagship Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, including that of 10-year-old Millie Main, who was being treated for cancer at the children’s hospital that is part of the same campus.

The inquiry meanwhile is also examining problems that led to the delay in the opening of the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

Patients and their families have already given evidence to the inquiry, with the next hearings to include evidence from staff at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie described the delay as ‘disappointing’. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The statement said that while “good progress” had been made in the inquiry’s work “there is still a great deal of information to be collected and analysed in light of engagement with potential witnesses and core participants”.

To allow for issues to be dealt with “comprehensively” Lord Brodie decided to postpone the hearings.

The statement said: “Lord Brodie is determined that the postponement to hearings will be as short as possible and an announcement on the dates of the hearings will be made in due course.”

Commenting on the delay, Ms Baillie said: “Behind this headline are families, patients and NHS staff all seeking answers about the condition of Scotland’s so-called flagship hospitals.”

She added: “Following the news of delays to the investigation into the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, this is another disappointing delay for those seeking justice and for public transparency as a whole.”

Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “This is a completely shoddy way to treat families who deserve urgent answers.”

Speaking about the postponement, he added: “This will only lead to further delays at a time when there should be a drive to find out exactly what has gone wrong at the QEUH.

“Serious questions must be answered as to why this inquiry has already been allowed to drag on and now has come to an abrupt halt.

“The scandals that have occurred within this hospital must be fully uncovered, yet that is now being kicked into the long grass with this development.”

