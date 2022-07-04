Sports car driver suffers serious injuries in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sports car driver suffers serious injuries in crash

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:46 am
A driver has suffered serious injuries after his sports car was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The 65-year-old man was driving a yellow Lotus when it was involved in what police described as a “serious road crash” on the A93 near Aboyne in Aberdeenshire.

The Lotus, which was travelling east, was involved in a collision with a black Seat Leon car travelling west at 3.30pm on Saturday.

Emergency services were called and the 65-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 19-year-old driver of the Seat was taken to hospital for minor injuries, while his two male passengers were checked by paramedics at the scene.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley of Police Scotland’s north east road policing division said: “A man has sustained serious injuries so it is important that we establish how the crash occurred.

“The area was very busy at the time with people attending nearby events and I am appealing to anyone who happened to witness the incident or saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time with a dashcam to check their footage for anything of relevance that may assist officers with their inquiries.”

