Home News Scotland

Teenager in serious condition after quad bike crash

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:46 am
The teenager is said to be in a serious condition in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. (Jane Barlow/PA)
A teenage boy has been seriously injured after the quad bike he was riding was involved in a crash.

The 15-year-old was taken to hospital by helicopter after the crash on the A711 near Kirkcudbright on Saturday.

He is being treated at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where his condition is described as “serious”.

Emergency services were called after the red Honda quad bike was involved in a crash on the A711 just north of Mutehill village.

The road was closed for six hours as investigations were carried out.

Inspector Greg Dinnie of Police Scotland appealed for witnesses to get in touch, saying: “A teenager has sustained serious injuries and it is important that we establish how this crash occurred.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have been driving in this area prior to the crash and seen a red-coloured quad bike to come forward.

“You may also have been in the area and have dashcam footage that can help us. Please check back and get in touch.”

