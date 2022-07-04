‘Gap’ remains in pay dispute, says Scottish Police Federation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

‘Gap’ remains in pay dispute, says Scottish Police Federation

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 9:25 pm
Police Scotland officers (PA)
Police Scotland officers (PA)

Officers in Scotland are set to continue their “most overt demonstration of action” in more than a century, the country’s police federation has said, after pay negotiations ended without a deal.

Police north of the border withdrew “all goodwill” on July 1 in protest at what they described as a “derisory” £565 pay rise, a move which meant rank-and-file officers are currently refusing to start shifts early or take radio equipment home when their shift ends.

Talks between the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) and the Police Negotiating Board, which deals with pay for Police Scotland, continued on Monday but ended without an agreement, the SPF said.

Calum Steele, its general secretary, said discussions had represented a “positive development in the relationship between our respective sides” but “whilst our sides have come closer together a gap between our individual positions remains to be bridged”.

By law police officers are not allowed to strike, and as part of the withdrawal of “all goodwill” officers are submitting overtime claims for things they do in their own time such as turning up before a shift for briefings and charging vital equipment at home.

The action has been described by the union as the “most overt demonstration of action by our members in over 100 years” and was being taken because of “the derisory pay offer made to our members”.

Mr Steele, in his letter to members on Monday, said: “Our sides have agreed to separately consider some of the more technical aspects of each other’s asks, and will seek to do so over the next week to 10 days, with a view to returning to formal further negotiations as soon as possible thereafter.”

Mr Steele said that their actions had a “considerable influence on the resumption of negotiations” and urged his members to maintain their commitment and make sure their “collective resolve is not allowed to waver”.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the force was “committed, through the Police Negotiating Board, to seeking a settlement”.

“We are monitoring the situation in relation to the withdrawal of goodwill. We will put arrangements in place to ensure any impact on the public is kept to an absolute minimum,” the spokesman said.

“We recognise the considerable goodwill officers bring to their roles on a daily basis as they keep people safe across the country, and this is also valued by the communities they serve.”

