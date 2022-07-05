Passengers rescued after ferry runs aground off north coast of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Passengers rescued after ferry runs aground off north coast of Scotland

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 5:20 pm
The MV Alfred ran aground off the uninhabited island of Swona (Louise Berston/PA)
The MV Alfred ran aground off the uninhabited island of Swona (Louise Berston/PA)

More than 80 passengers have been rescued from a ferry which ran aground off the north coast of Scotland on Tuesday.

The MV Alfred, operated by Pentland Ferries, was grounded on the island of Swona at about 2pm during its crossing between Gills Bay on the mainland and St Margaret’s Hope on South Ronaldsay.

Two lifeboats from Thurso and Longhope were sent to the uninhabited island to help evacuate the 97 people onboard, the coastguard said.

The ferry operator said there were 82 passengers onboard.

Rescue ships attend the MV Alfred after it ran aground (Marlene Thomson/PA)

A spokesman for the Pentland Ferries said the ship is being escorted to St Margaret’s Hope.

“Passengers had already been transferred to the lifeboats before the ship was refloated,” the spokesman said.

“They are also being transferred to St Margaret’s Hope. An ambulance is on standby to deal with potential injuries.

“The safety of passengers is, of course, our first priority.”

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the vessel was refloated within 90 minutes, and continued under its own power to port.

“It has been escorted by the two lifeboats as well as two tugs from Orkney,” the spokesman said.

“Coastguard Rescue Teams from Kirkwall and St Margaret’s Hope were also sent to meet the vessel at port.”

