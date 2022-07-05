NSPCC: ‘Tsunami’ of online grooming crimes reported to Police Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

NSPCC: ‘Tsunami’ of online grooming crimes reported to Police Scotland

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 12:02 am
DCMS report (PA)
DCMS report (PA)

Reports of online grooming targeting children under 13 have climbed by more than 60% in Scotland, a charity has warned.

Figures obtained by the NSPCC found that there were 636 offences of communicating indecently with a child reported north of the border in 2021/22, a 48% rise from the 429 logged in 2017/18.

For victims under the age of 13, analysis of the Freedom of Information data from Police Scotland revealed, there was a steeper rise with 369 in 2021/22 and compared to 226 in 2017/18.

This is a rise of 63%.

Across the UK, the charity said data from 41 police forces revealed an 84% rise in grooming since 2017/18, with a total of more than 27,000 offences in the past five years.

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC chief executive, said: “Online grooming is taking place at unprecedented levels and only concerted action will turn the tide on this tsunami of preventable abuse.”

One 15-year-old girl who was groomed online told Childline she had been chatting with a man online twice her age, with conversations starting on Instagram before moving onto WhatsApp.

“He seemed really nice to begin with, but then he started making me do these things to ‘prove my trust’ to him, like doing video chats with my chest exposed,” she said.

“Every time I did these things for him, he would ask for more and I felt like it was too late to back out.

“This whole thing has been slowly destroying me and I’ve been having thoughts of hurting myself.”

The NSPCC has said the scale of offended showed the importance of ensuring the Online Safety Bill, which is going through Westminster at the moment, effectively tackles child sex abuse.

The charity said it should include giving Ofcom, the regulator, the powers to proactively tackle abuse in private messaging, making platforms work together to stop grooming pathways and stopping offenders from using social networks to organise abuse.

Sir Peter said: “The crucial Online Safety Bill is the opportunity to deliver the legislative change we urgently need to address head on these preventable crimes against children.

“We strongly welcome the Government’s ambition to deliver world-leading legislation.

“But as it seems increasingly clear that the pandemic has resulted in a long-term increase in the abuse threat, the current proposals must go further now to tackle online sexual violence and prevent avoidable abuse.”

A Home Office spokesman said the department was on Wednesday announcing “further amendments to our Online Safety Bill to ensure that companies take action to keep children safe from child sexual abuse and exploitation”.

“The sexual abuse and exploitation of children online is an abhorrent crime, and we are uncovering more of this offending than ever before,” the spokesman said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal