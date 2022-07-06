Police appeal for witnesses after attack on man in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Police appeal for witnesses after attack on man in Glasgow

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 4:10 pm
Police have launched an appeal after a man was found seriously injured in what they are treating as an attempted murder (PA Media)
Police have launched an appeal after a man was found seriously injured in what they are treating as an attempted murder (PA Media)

A man has been left seriously injured in an attack in Glasgow which police are treating as an attempted murder.

Police are appealing for information about the assault which happened at about 10pm on Tuesday.

Officers understand three men entered a premises on Gartcraig Road, Glasgow, and launched a targeted attack on a man.

The victim, 39, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains for treatment.

The three suspects have been described as white males, and at the time of the attack, they were wearing hooded clothing, with two of them wearing face coverings.

Detective Inspector Ross Jamieson of Shettleston CID said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the Gartcraig Road area around the time of the incident to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.

“If you noticed the three men in the street, or any other small piece of information that could prove relevant to our inquiries, I would urge you contact police.

“I would also ask motorists who were driving in the area around that time to check their footage as it may have captured images which could help us in locating the men responsible for this attack.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3402 of July 5 2022.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 for information to be given anonymously.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal