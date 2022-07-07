Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash to come forward

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are urging any witnesses to a crash that killed a man to contact them.

Officers from the road policing unit in Ayrshire are trying to piece together what happened when the car Joshua Crawford was in crashed in Ardrossan last week.

The 27-year-old suffered severe injuries in the crash in the town’s Lawson Drive, which took place at about 7.50pm on Tuesday June 28.

Mr Crawford was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he later died.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Police Scotland confirmed

Sergeant Craig Beaver said: “My thoughts go out to Joshua’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“It’s vital we piece together exactly what happened in the lead up to this crash and I would appeal for anyone with information to contact us.

“Likewise, anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage should also get in touch.”