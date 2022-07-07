Average house price in Scotland tops £200,000 for the first time, research shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Average house price in Scotland tops £200,000 for the first time, research shows

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 1:06 pm
Average house prices in Scotland have now risen above £200,000 for the first time, new figures show (Yui Mok/PA)
Average house prices in Scotland have now risen above £200,000 for the first time, new figures show (Yui Mok/PA)

The average price of a house in Scotland has risen above £200,000 for the first time, new figures show.

According to the Halifax house price index the average cost of a home north of the border is now £201,549 – a rise of £18,142 when compared with the same time last year.

Bank of Scotland mortgages director Graham Blair said the typical price of a home in Scotland had increased by almost £3,000 in June alone.

House prince inflation in Scotland rose by 9.9% over the course of the year, according to the figures from the Halifax, which is part of the Bank of Scotland.

  • The average house price in Scotland is £201,549
  • In Northern Ireland the average price is £187,833
  • The average house price in Wales is £219,281
  • Across the UK the average house price is £294,845

The increase in Scotland however was less than the 15.2% and 14.3% rises recorded in Northern Ireland and Wales respectively.

In Wales the average price of a home is now £219,281, with Northern Ireland seeing prices increase to an average of £187,833.

Meanwhile, across the UK as a whole the average price of a home has reached a record £294,845.

Mr Blair said: “Scotland recorded exceptionally strong house price growth during June, with the cost of a typical property rising by almost £3,000.

“That’s pushed the average house price above £200,000 for the first time ever.”

He added: “While such rises are often welcomed by existing home owners, anyone looking to move still faces the challenge of buying into a sellers’ market, while the difficulties facing first-time buyers also become more acute.

“However, when compared to many other parts of the UK, Scotland continues to provide some of the most affordable locations in which to buy a property.”

The average Scottish property is now worth £18,142 more than last year, according to the Halifax (David Cheskin/PA)

Speaking about the UK as a whole, Halifax managing director Russell Galley said average prices had risen by 1.8% in June – the biggest monthly rise since early 2007.

He stated: “This means house prices have now risen every month over the last year, and are up by 6.8% or £18,849 in cash terms so far in 2022, pushing the typical UK house price to another record high of £294,845.”

Mr Galley continued: “The supply-demand imbalance continues to be the reason house prices are rising so sharply. Demand is still strong – though activity levels have slowed to be in line with pre-Covid averages – while the stock of available properties for sale remains extremely low.”

He said that property prices “so far appear to have been largely insulated from the cost of living squeeze”, saying this was because rising prices were mainly being felt by lower income households “who are typically less active in buying and selling houses”.

He added: “Of course, the housing market will not remain immune from the challenging economic environment.”

Mr Galley said that over time “increased pressure on household budgets from inflation and higher interest rates should weigh more heavily on the housing market, given the impact this has on affordability”.

He said: “Out latest research found that the strong rise in property prices over the last two years, coupled with much slower wage growth, has already pushed the house price to income ratio up to a record level.

“So while it may come later than previously anticipated, a slowing of house price growth should still be expected in the months ahead.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal