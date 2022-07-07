New Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa tells graduating students ‘roll with the punches’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

New Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa tells graduating students ‘roll with the punches’

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 5:38 pm
Actor Ncuti Gatwa received an honorary doctorate from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Actor Ncuti Gatwa received an honorary doctorate from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

New Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa told graduating students to “roll with the punches” as he returned to where he studied acting to collect an honorary degree.

Gatwa, who has gone from starring in the hit Netflix series Sex Education to being the BBC’s latest Time Lord, paid tribute to those graduating from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS), hailing them as “artistic superheroes” after they completed their studies during the pandemic.

Gatwa graduated with a BA in Action from the RCS in 2013, and returned on Thursday to collect an honorary doctorate.

He told the graduating class: “It is such an honour to be back here to receive this doctorate and to be with you all on your very special day.”

The new Doctor Who star said it was an honour to be back at the RCS to receive an honorary doctorate (Andrew Milligan/PA)

While Gatwa said there was a presumption he would use his address to pass on “wisdom and knowledge” to others, he added: “All I’ve learned in life thus far, is that you have to roll with the punches and figure it out as you go along.”

Speaking at the ceremony in Glasgow he went on to tell the graduates: “I am humbly inspired and in awe of the strength, talent, perseverance, and dedication to your craft that each of you clearly possess.

“These qualities will serve you so well in life. What today signifies is that you are artists. Period.”

Outlander actor Sam Heughan (front, centre) told RCS graduates to ‘dream big’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Outlander star Sam Heughan, another former RCS student, was also awarded an honorary doctorate, receiving the honour as more than 300 students graduated in disciplines including music, drama, dance, production, and film.

Heughan thanked the RCS as he told those finishing their courses to “dream big”.

He added: “This place has given you the greatest start and I’m incredibly excited for you.

“I’m willing you on, I want you all to succeed and I know you will. Dream big and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. I cannot wait to see what you all achieve.”

While Gatwa and Heughan were given honorary doctorates by the RCS, Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil collected an honorary Doctor of Letters from Glasgow Caledonian University.

The Ayrshire born musician said: “To receive this doctorate is an honour I could never have expected.

“To receive it in Glasgow, a city which has featured so long and so supportively in the band’s story, is the stuff of dreams.”

