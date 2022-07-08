Music fans warned of rail service disruption when festival headliners finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Music fans warned of rail service disruption when festival headliners finish

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 2:46 am
Paolo Nutini headlines the festival on Friday night (Euan Robertson/PA)
Paolo Nutini headlines the festival on Friday night (Euan Robertson/PA)

ScotRail has warned festival-goers if they stick around to see Paolo Nutini, The Strokes, or Lewis Capaldi headline Trnsmt they might not be able to get the train home.

Some 50,000 music fans are set to travel to Glasgow Green for the city centre festival, but ScotRail has warned gig-goers to check timetables as their reduced timetable continues to see limited services.

Trnsmt’s curfew on each day is 11pm, with the final trains home from Glasgow Central running just minutes later on Friday and Saturday night.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, warned: “Customers going to Trnsmt on Sunday should be aware that there will be no trains after the event, so please check your entire journey and know what alternative transport is available.”

Lewis Capaldi holding a microphone singing on stage
Lewis Capaldi is set to perform on Sunday (Ian West/PA)

It means those wanting to see Scot Lewis Capaldi perform the headline slot on Sunday will not be able to get the train home.

A pay dispute between ScotRail, which was taken into public ownership in April, and union Aslef saw ScotRail introduce a temporary timetable, a move which saw hundreds of services cancelled as train drivers refused to work overtime and on their rest day.

The union has accepted a recent pay offer of a 5% pay rise and it will be put to their members for approval on July 11.

On Friday, Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender are set to play the festival on the main stage and, on Saturday, The Strokes are set to entertain the Glasgow Green crowd as well as Foals and Fontaines DC.

British Summer Time Hyde Park – London
The Strokes are headlining the festival on Saturday (Matt Crossick/PA)

But, on both those days, the last train back from Glasgow Central to Neilston will leave 11.05pm, to East Kilbride at 11.17pm, Gourock at 11.21pm, Stirling 11.22pm, and Ayr at 11.30.

Meanwhile, the last train from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverly will be at 11.45pm.

The publicly-owned railway firm has said space would be limited on last services, and travellers should check ahead.

And ScotRail has told fans they may also have to use bus replacement services for part of their journey at the weekend because of Network Rail engineering work between Inverness and Aberdeen, and between Dumfries and Kilmarnock.

Trnsmt is not the only event which has been affected by ScotRail’s driver dispute.

Some 290,000 people are expected to travel to the 150th Open in St Andrews but tournament organisers have said fans should not use the trains.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director of championships at The R&A, said he had “no choice but to urge fans to not travel by rail” next week because there was “a risk that fans who travel by train may find there are no services to get them home”.

