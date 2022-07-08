Man injured in gang attack inside own home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 59-year-old man was taken to hospital after being attacked in his home by three men.

Police Scotland said the trio entered the property in Chatham, East Kilbride, at about 6pm on Thursday.

The man sustained injuries to his head, hands and leg, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Detective Inspector Jamie Campbell said: “The motive for this attack is not known, however we do believe this was a targeted attack.”

Officers said there is little information on the suspects, just that one of the men is white, around 6ft, and spoke with a local accent.

Detectives have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries, collecting security camera footage and other information in an attempt to trace the attackers.

Mr Campbell said: “I am asking people in the local area to think back to last night, did you see three men hanging around, did you notice anything odd or suspicious?

“If you have any information about this incident, please contact us. In particular, if any motorists with dashcams were in the area, please check your footage as it could have captured something which would assist our inquiries.

“Any small detail could prove significant, so please do pass it on.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident number 2883.