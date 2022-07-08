Man injured in gang attack inside own home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Man injured in gang attack inside own home

By Press Association
July 8, 2022, 3:10 pm
Police Scotland have issued an appeal after a man was assaulted by three attackers in his home (PA)
Police Scotland have issued an appeal after a man was assaulted by three attackers in his home (PA)

A 59-year-old man was taken to hospital after being attacked in his home by three men.

Police Scotland said the trio entered the property in Chatham, East Kilbride, at about 6pm on Thursday.

The man sustained injuries to his head, hands and leg, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Detective Inspector Jamie Campbell said: “The motive for this attack is not known, however we do believe this was a targeted attack.”

Officers said there is little information on the suspects, just that one of the men is white, around 6ft, and spoke with a local accent.

Detectives have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries, collecting security camera footage and other information in an attempt to trace the attackers.

Mr Campbell said: “I am asking people in the local area to think back to last night, did you see three men hanging around, did you notice anything odd or suspicious?

“If you have any information about this incident, please contact us. In particular, if any motorists with dashcams were in the area, please check your footage as it could have captured something which would assist our inquiries.

“Any small detail could prove significant, so please do pass it on.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident number 2883.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]