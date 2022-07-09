Long queues outside Trnsmt lead to festival organisers handing out water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Long queues outside Trnsmt lead to festival organisers handing out water

By Press Association
July 9, 2022, 5:44 pm
Music fans watch Sam Fender perform on the main stage during the first day of the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow (PA)
Festivalgoers have been left queuing for hours to get into the second day of Glasgow’s Trnsmt festival.

Revellers keen to get into Glasgow Green to see bands like Wet Leg, The Strokes, and Foals, were stuck in the long queues as they waited to get in.

As fans queued in the 20C heat, festival organisers said they were handing out water and “doing our best to get everyone through security” quickly.

A festival spokesman said: “There are currently longer than average waiting times for fans entering the festival.

“Our welfare teams are handing out water to those queuing and we’re doing our best to get everyone through security and inside as quickly and safely as possible.

“We’re grateful for the patience of those waiting, and ask anyone who needs assistance to get the attention of the stewards or welfare teams.”

TRNSMT Festival
Music fans watch Sam Fender perform on the main stage on the first day of the festival (Jane Barlow/PA)

Festivalgoers writing on social media they had been waiting for around two to three hours, with many worried they would miss the bands they wanted to see.

The second day will also see The Snuts, Fontaines D.C, and Maximo Park play in Glasgow.

The first day of the festival saw Sam Fender, Nile Rodgers and chart-topping Scot Paolo Nutini on the main stage.

And on Sunday, the final day of the three day festival, Lewis Capaldi will headline.

But ScotRail have warned there will be no trains after it finishes, with the newly-nationalised rail firm having told revellers to check their travel options.

