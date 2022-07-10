Man arrested after woman stabbed at supermarket

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in a Tesco supermarket.

Police were called to the store on Dalmarnock Road in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, at 1.30pm on Saturday following reports of an assault.

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital but her condition is unknown.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to a serious assault at a premises on Dalmarnock Road, Rutherglen, at around 1.30pm on Saturday July 9.

“A 25-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection.”

Witnesses told the BBC the store was evacuated as a result of the attack.