Man arrested after woman stabbed at supermarket By Press Association July 10, 2022, 9:28 am Police said a man was arrested following the incident on Saturday afternoon (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in a Tesco supermarket. Police were called to the store on Dalmarnock Road in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, at 1.30pm on Saturday following reports of an assault. The 25-year-old was taken to hospital but her condition is unknown. A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to a serious assault at a premises on Dalmarnock Road, Rutherglen, at around 1.30pm on Saturday July 9. “A 25-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. “A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection.” Witnesses told the BBC the store was evacuated as a result of the attack. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man jailed for 41 years after ‘unprovoked’ murder of mother-of-two at bus stop Two men arrested after police find cannabis plants worth £1m Woman punched husband, 76, in the face as he drove her home from hospital Woman assaulted Aberdeen nightclub bouncer after accusing him of letting in underagers