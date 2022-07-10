Firefighters remain at scene of recycling centre blaze two days after it ignited

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters are still at the scene of a “significant” fire at a recycling centre in Aberdeen almost 48 hours after the blaze started.

At its height, reports suggest as many as 100 firefighters were on the scene at the Suez Recycling Centre in the Altens area of the city after being called just after 4.35pm on Friday.

As of around 1pm on Sunday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said just three appliances, including a water carrier and a height vehicle, were in attendance, with the fire having been extinguished in the early hours of the morning.

A spokeswoman told the PA news agency: “We’re still in attendance there with three appliances.

“We’re just staying on watch and dampening down at the moment.”

The remaining firefighters are there to ensure no hotspots result in the fire starting again.

The fire service said on Twitter that the water carrier was brought in to alleviate pressure on the water supply in the local area, and firefighters are likely to remain in place for the rest of the day.