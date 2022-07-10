Man charged after woman stabbed in supermarket By Press Association July 10, 2022, 6:36 pm Police are investigating the stabbing (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 34-year-old man is set to appear in court after a woman was stabbed in a Tesco store in South Lanarkshire. Emergency services were called to the Rutherglen supermarket on Saturday following reports a 25-year-old woman had been attacked inside the store. A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing, Police Scotland said, and is set to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday. A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to a serious assault at a premises on Dalmarnock Road, Rutherglen, at around 1.30pm on Saturday July 9. “A 25-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. “A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection, and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday 11 July 2022.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police release image of cyclist suspected of stabbing 27-year-old woman Weekend court roll – a sewage spiller, a stalker and a crime of fashion Man arrested after woman stabbed at supermarket Man jailed for 41 years after ‘unprovoked’ murder of mother-of-two at bus stop