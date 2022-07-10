Man charged after woman stabbed in supermarket

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 34-year-old man is set to appear in court after a woman was stabbed in a Tesco store in South Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called to the Rutherglen supermarket on Saturday following reports a 25-year-old woman had been attacked inside the store.

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing, Police Scotland said, and is set to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to a serious assault at a premises on Dalmarnock Road, Rutherglen, at around 1.30pm on Saturday July 9.

“A 25-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection, and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday 11 July 2022.”