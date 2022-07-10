Police hunt for two men after teenager attacked in Glasgow city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police hunt for two men after teenager attacked in Glasgow city centre

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 7:14 pm
Police are investigating the attack (PA)
Police are investigating the attack (PA)

Police are hunting for two men after a teenager was taken to a Glasgow hospital in the early hours following a serious assault in the city centre.

Emergency services were called following reports of a disturbance in Sauchiehall Street, near Hope Street, at about 1.55am on Sunday, with an 18-year-old taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for cuts.

Doctors have described his condition as stable. Detectives are on the hunt for two suspects, and officers believe it could be connected to another incident in Sauchiehall Street.

Detective Constable John Fagan said: “We believe that this incident may be linked to an earlier disturbance in the Savoy nightclub and officers are carrying out enquiries to establish more information to confirm those involved had been in the nightclub earlier.

“Officers are continuing to check CCTV footage in relation to this crime.”

Of the two men the police are looking for, the first suspect is described as white with short, dark hair. He was wearing a black bubble jacket with the hood up and black jogging trousers. He wore a yellow band on his wrist.

The second is described as white with short, dark hair. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, black jogging trousers and black trainers. He also wore a yellow band around his wrist.

Detective Constable Fagan said: “This is a very busy area and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Sauchiehall Street in the city centre who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information that will assist our investigation to contact officers through 101 quoting reference 0493 of July 10.”

