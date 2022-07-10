Green technologies could create thousands of UK jobs, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Green technologies could create thousands of UK jobs, research suggests

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 12:03 am
Hydrogen production could be one of the technologies that helps create thousands of British jobs, OEUK has said (Steve Parsons/PA)
Hydrogen production could be one of the technologies that helps create thousands of British jobs, OEUK has said (Steve Parsons/PA)

The production of hydrogen is one of a trio of green technologies which university researchers have forecast could help create tens of thousands of jobs across the country by the end of the decade.

Robert Gordon University, in Aberdeen, has said mass production of hydrogen, carbon transport and storage, and the electrification of offshore gas and oil platforms, will create 26,000 jobs by 2030.

But trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), which commissioned the research, said investment is at risk because of the windfall tax on energy companies.

Professor Paul de Leeuw, the review’s lead author, said the transition to cleaner energy would “provide exciting and new opportunities for the UK offshore energy workforce”.

“It will be critical to equip that workforce with the skills needed for the jobs of the future and to ensure a coordinated, just and fair transition,” he said, adding there was a “potential prize” in the number of jobs created.

But Katy Heidenreich, OEUK’s director of supply chain and operations, warned the “potential is now at risk as investors grapple with the UK Government’s unexpected levy on the sector”.

“To achieve the best possible outcome outlined in this study, the UK offshore energy industry needs an environment that encourages investment and acknowledges our continued need for oil and gas as new lower carbon developments and technologies come online,” she said.

The research pre-dated the announcement of the windfall tax, which was introduced by then chancellor Rishi Sunak in May amid surging profits for the energy sector. The tax is expected to raise about £5 billion for the Treasury.

The number of jobs forecast is the best-case scenario, researchers said, and would mean people working on hydrogen production, CO2 transport and storage, and electrification projects accounting for close to 15% of the entire offshore energy workforce by 2030.

Depending on investment levels, it represents between 8,000 and 26,000 new energy jobs.

The report said it was likely more jobs would be created as part of the North Sea Transition Deal in areas like carbon capture and export of UK tech and expertise.

Ms Heidenreich said the study “shows that the offshore energy workforce in the UK is at the heart of the energy transition”.

She said: “More than ever, we need long-term thinking and a political and investment environment that is predictable and stable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal