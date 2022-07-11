Man dies after fatal motorbike crash in Borders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man dies after fatal motorbike crash in Borders

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 3:14 pm
Police are investigating after a motorbiker died in an accident (Andrew Milligan)
A man has died after his motorbike collided with a stationary vehicle in the Borders, police have confirmed.

Andrew Atkinson, 58, was pronounced dead after the crash on Sunday July 10 between Yarrow and Moffat on the A708.

His BMW motorcycle collided with a Vauxhall Meriva at about 4pm. The road was closed for about seven hours while investigations took place. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences, but was later released.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the crash.

Lothian and Borders Road Policing Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “My thoughts go out to Andrew’s wife, daughters, grandsons and friends at this very difficult time.

“We are working to piece together exactly what happened in the lead-up to this crash and I would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact police.

“Andrew was travelling with two other bikers at the time, maybe you remember seeing the group in the area around 4pm? If so please get in touch.”

