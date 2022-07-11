Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Ayrshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was airlifted to hospital after a serious collision in Ayrshire on Sunday.

The 58-year-old man was riding a motorbike when it collided with an Audi A4 on the A78 Irvine Road at the junction with Fairlie Moor Road in Fairlie, North Ayrshire, at about 5.30pm on Sunday July 10.

He was then taken to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

The 57-year-old Audi driver was uninjured, but was taken to hospital suffering from shock.

Both vehicles have been seized by police for further investigation.

Officers are now appealing to witnesses who may have seen the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Craig Beaver said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on the carriageway around the time of the incident to contact us, particularly if you have a dashcam.

“Please check your footage as your images could prove vital as we work to establish the full circumstances of this collision.”