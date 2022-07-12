Elderly woman fighting for life after car crash which also injured driver

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An elderly woman is fighting for her life after a road crash which also left the male driver of the car she was in seriously injured.

The 82-year-old woman is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries after the red Citroen C1 car she was a passenger in was involved in a crash with another vehicle on the A96 road between Nairn and Forres.

Both she and the 83-year-old man who was driving the car have been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where they are currently receiving treatment.

A 69-year-old man who was driving the other car involved in the accident, a red Kia Soul, was also taken to hospital for medical checks, after suffering minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash, which took place at approximately 3pm on Monday July 11, and have appealed for witnesses.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a number of passers-by who stopped to help, but left before police arrived on the scene.

Road Policing Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our inquiries into the collision are continuing and I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the two vehicles prior to the collision to speak to police.

“We are also looking to trace a number of people who stopped immediately after the collision and provided assistance to the occupants of both vehicles. They left prior to our arrival and I would ask them to get in touch.”