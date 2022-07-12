Police appeal for information after pedestrian dies in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police appeal for information after pedestrian dies in hospital

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 1:47 pm
The 42-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment, but died on Monday, Police Scotland confirmed (Jane Barlow/PA)


Police officers are working to discover the “exact circumstances” of an incident which led to the death of a pedestrian.

The 42-year-old man was involved in a crash with a white Skoda Fabia on the A814 Cardross Road in the village of Cardross, near Dumbarton, late on Sunday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment following the incident, which took place at about 11.20pm.

But Police Scotland confirmed he died there on Monday July 11.

Sergeant Kevin Craig, of the Dumbarton Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who saw what happened to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to get in touch.”

