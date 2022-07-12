Police appeal for information after pedestrian dies in hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police officers are working to discover the “exact circumstances” of an incident which led to the death of a pedestrian.

The 42-year-old man was involved in a crash with a white Skoda Fabia on the A814 Cardross Road in the village of Cardross, near Dumbarton, late on Sunday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment following the incident, which took place at about 11.20pm.

But Police Scotland confirmed he died there on Monday July 11.

Sergeant Kevin Craig, of the Dumbarton Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who saw what happened to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to get in touch.”