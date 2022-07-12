Nurse accepts George Cross award on behalf of NHS Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nurse accepts George Cross award on behalf of NHS Scotland

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 2:57 pm
The Queen presented the George Cross to Eleanor Grant and Caroline Lamb, who represented NHS Scotland at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Queen presented the George Cross to Eleanor Grant and Caroline Lamb, who represented NHS Scotland at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

A Scottish nurse has accepted an honour from the Queen on behalf of NHS Scotland as the service marks its 74th anniversary.

The Queen presented the George Cross to representatives from Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland in an audience at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

It is only the third time the award for heroism – the highest civilian gallantry award – has been presented to the organisation in 82 years, with each nation receiving its own Cross.

Eleanor Grant, a palliative care nurse specialist at University Hospital in Wishaw, accepted the George Cross on behalf of the health service in Scotland.

She was joined by NHS Scotland chief executive Caroline Lamb, who paid tribute to the commitment shown by health and social care workers since the service was formed in 1948.

Ms Lamb said: “We wouldn’t be where we are today without our health services. NHS and social care staff have cared for all of us on the frontline of the pandemic.

“Thanks to their dedication and duty, our NHS has saved countless lives and the George Cross is a symbol of the country’s gratitude.

George Cross
The George Cross medal was awarded to the NHS at Windsor Castle on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I know that the rest of Scotland will join me in paying tribute and giving thanks for everything the NHS and wider social care has done for us not only during the pandemic, but since its formation in 1948.”

Ms Grant has been a nurse for 35 years, and was named Nurse of the Year at the Scottish Health Awards in 2021.

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to accept this award on behalf of my colleagues across health and social care In Scotland. It’s an honour and a privilege.

“For me, Covid-19 has changed how I work. When patients were unable to have loved ones with them in their final moments, it was for me to be there.

“We all pulled together in the toughest of times and did what we had to do.”

Plans are in development for NHS Scotland’s George Cross to be put on public display.

