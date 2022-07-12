Pensioner dies after collision in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pensioner dies after collision in Aberdeenshire

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 6:23 pm
(PA)

An elderly woman has died and another was seriously injured following a serious road crash in Aberdeenshire.

Just after 11am on Tuesday, a red Dacia Sandero and a grey Vauxhall Zafira collided on the A90 Ellon to Peterhead Road just north of Hatton near Peterhead.

The driver of the Dacia – an 82-year-old woman – died at the scene and next of kin have been informed.

The 76-year-old female passenger of the Vauxhall suffered serious injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A 49-year-old man who was driving the Zafira was uninjured.

The A90 remains closed and drivers are asked to take an alternative route with diversions in place via Mintlaw.

Police have appealed for any witnesses who saw the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Steve Manson, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “As we continue our inquiries into the collision, our thoughts remain with the family of the driver who sadly died.

“I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to Police, or anyone who has dashcam of the area either before or immediately after the collision, to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1103 of July 12, 2022.”

