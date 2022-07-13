Covid cases in hospitals up 15% despite fall in reported infections

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of patients in hospital in Scotland with coronavirus has risen by 15% in a week, new figures show.

While the latest data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) shows a fall in reported infections for the second week in a row, the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 increased to 1,669.

The figures, for the week ending July 10, show that across Scotland reported cases of coronavirus fell by almost 10%.

The latest PHS weekly data shows 16,521 cases of coronavirus were reported that week – a drop of 9.5% from the previous week.

While the number of people in hospital with the virus increased, the number of new Covid patients being admitted fell.

New admissions decreased from 1,170 in the week ending July 3 to 990 in the week ending July 10 – a drop of 15.4%

It is the second week in a row that the total number of reported Covid cases in Scotland has fallen – with 19,063 cases reported in the week ending June 26, falling to 18,248 in the week ending July 3.

Of those cases reported in the week ending July 10, a fifth (20.5%) were reinfections.

The number of patients in hospital with the virus is well below the peak of 2,383 which was recorded on two dates in March and April this year.