Home News Scotland

Family ‘devastated’ after death of 18-year-old woman who fell 50ft in Highlands

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 6:59 pm
The family of Alesha Wright who died after she fell 50ft from a coastal path, have released an image of her. (Family handout/Police Scotland/PA)
The family of Alesha Wright, 18, who died after falling 50ft from a coastal path in the Scottish Highlands have said they are “devastated” following the tragic accident.

In a statement released by Police Scotland, they said: “We are absolutely devastated to have lost our darling Alesha, who was a much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to many.

“As parents, the thought of outliving Alesha was inconceivable and we ask for our privacy to be respected at this extremely distressing time.”

A picture of Miss Wright has also been released.

She was found lifeless by rescuers in Thurso, Caithness.

Officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed anything surrounding Miss Wright’s death to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: “It is vital we piece together exactly what happened in the lead up to their fall and we are carrying out a number of enquiries to establish this information.

“Victoria Walk is a popular area and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen them walking there or any drivers who were in the area who have dash-cam footage, to speak to officers.

“I would ask anyone with information or personal footage that may assist our ongoing enquiry to contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 2876 of July 11.”

The man, 26, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Emergency services were called at about 5.50pm on Monday after reports of the pair falling near Thurso Caravan Park.

Thurso RNLI sent a boat to the scene, said a lifeboat spokesman, who added: “The crew members attended to them until the arrival of a paramedic who was winched down.”

Rescuers had launched their inflatable Y boat from lifeboat The Taylors to help retrieve the pair, the spokesman said.

“The young man was winched up by the helicopter to a waiting ambulance.

“The female casualty was transferred to a stretcher and taken by the Y boat to The Taylors and then taken to Scrabster, where she was transferred into the care of Police Scotland.”

Hours before the incident, Alesha posted a selfie online.

Since her death, tributes have poured in.

Birdie Nicholson said: “Alesha was a beautiful girl with a heart of gold, she’ll be missed.”

Stacey Bridge said the teenager “was such a beautiful soul inside and out”.

She added: “I’m glad I had the chance to meet you beautiful.”

And Leah Marie said: “Fly high my gorgeous girl, love you always.”

