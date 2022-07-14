Police named man killed in South Ayrshire road crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have named a man who died after the motorbike he was riding collided with a tractor in South Ayrshire.

Jamie Boyd, 30, from Dailly, died after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash with a yellow JCB at Hamilton Bridge on the B741 near Dailly at about 7.35am on Monday July 11.

Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0649 of July 11.